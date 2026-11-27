Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Konstantinos Tasoulas held talks in Istanbul. Their meeting focused on finding ways to normalize contacts between Ankara and Athens.

Greek President Konstantinos Tasoulas arrived in Istanbul today for an official visit. He was received by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the Dolmabahçe Palace.

The key topic of the talks between the two presidents was stabilising Turkish-Greek relations to ensure lasting peace in the Aegean Sea region.

According to the Turkish Presidential Administration, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan drew his Greek counterpart’s attention to the considerable potential for developing cooperation between the two neighboring countries in all areas, as well as Ankara’s efforts to strengthen a positive agenda in relations between Ankara and Athens.

Erdoğan reminded Tasoulas of the shared cultural and historical heritage of Türkiye

and Greece, of which national minorities remain a part today, and stressed the importance of protecting them.