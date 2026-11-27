Rosatom has completed repairs at the Bushehr nuclear power plant, and the facility has resumed supplying electricity to Iran’s domestic power grid. The repair work was aimed at extending the plant's service life and ensuring its safe operation.

Iran resumed receiving electricity from the Bushehr NPP this week. The facility completed all necessary repair work with the participation of Rosatom specialists and, following the delivery of nuclear fuel to the first power unit, resumed electricity generation and supply to Iran’s power grid.

"The fuel loading operation and scheduled maintenance at the Bushehr NPP were launched in coordination with the country's power grid management, and following their successful completion, the plant was reconnected to the national power grid on November 24,”

– the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran reported.