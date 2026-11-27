Studying at a manufacturing facility or company will soon become possible in Georgia, as the Ministry of Education has submitted legislative amendments to parliament to introduce a dual education model that is innovative for the country.

According to the Georgian Ministry of Education, the agency has drafted amendments to the Law on Higher Education that will allow citizens to obtain higher education while working.

The ministry specified that the new dual education model will require students to spend part of their time studying at a university department and the rest at an enterprise or company whose field of activity corresponds to the degree programme they are pursuing.