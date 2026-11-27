Georgia is looking for ways to resume political contacts with the European Union, and this week, a Georgian delegation requested Denmark’s assistance in this matter.

Nikoloz Samkharadze, Chairman of the Georgian Parliament’s Foreign Relations Committee, spoke today about the outcome of his visit to Denmark as part of a parliamentary delegation. He said Georgian lawmakers traveled to Copenhagen to seek the Danish leadership’s mediation in restoring dialogue between Tbilisi and Brussels.

Samkharadze noted that he and his colleagues were received by the Danish parliament and the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and also presented Georgia at Copenhagen City Hall. The three-day visit was devoted to explaining the actual state of affairs in Georgia’s political landscape to the Danish leadership.

Among other points, the Georgian lawmakers stressed that Georgia remains committed to joining the European Union.