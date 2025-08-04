Vestnik Kavkaza

Trump names his likely heir apparent in 2028 U.S. elections

U.S. President Donald Trump has named Vice President J.D. Vance as his most likely successor in the upcoming November 2028 presidential election.

When asked whether Vance was his most likely successor and the next leader of the MAGA (Make America Great Again) movement Trump replied:

"It's too early obviously to talk about that, but certainly he (Vance) is doing a great job, and he would be probably favored at this point," Trump said.

The U.S. leader also made it clear that he sees Marco Rubio as Vance's running mate.

"I think Marco is also somebody that maybe would get together with JD in some form," Trump said.

