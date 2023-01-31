Afghan capital sees mass closure of women's beauty salons

The Taliban movement is closing beauty salons for women en masse in Kabul, Afghan media report.

According to the news portal Tolo News, hundreds of salons have already been closed.

Eyewitnesses note that the Taliban destroyed the property of such salons or confiscated it during inspections.

It is noted that approximately 60,000 women worked in the salons before the mass closure, some of these women were the main breadwinners for their families.

Let us recall that the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan in the summer of 2021.