Pilot returns Istanbul-St. Petersburg flight due to medical emergency

A plane of the Turkish airline AJet, flying from Istanbul to St. Petersburg, returned to the airport of departure, according to the HavaSosyalMedya.

The day before, the aircraft took off from Türkiye at 21:09 local time (the same as Moscow time), but reversed course over Romanian airspace, and returned to its departure airport at 23:39.

The decision to return was made after the pilot fell ill during the flight. According to the source, medical workers were already waiting for the man in Istanbul. Another pilot was assigned to operate the flight.