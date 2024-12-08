Works on heavy rainfall consequences' elimination take place in southwestern Georgia

In the Khelvachauri district of Adjara, located in the southwestern part of Georgia, the consequences of heavy rainfall that covered the region are being eliminated, according to the municipal authorities.

The rainfall caused landslides and road washouts, forcing the temporary evacuation of 15 families from areas where landslides threatened residential buildings.

The storms have left residents in Makhinjauri and Sharabidze communities without drinking water, while 40 households in Erge village remain without power.

Municipal services and all relevant agencies are currently engaged in disaster recovery operations across the affected areas.