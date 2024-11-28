Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran approves removal of 4 zeros from national currency

Iran approves removal of 4 zeros from national currency
© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran's cabinet approved the removal of four zeros from the national currency, the rial, Iranian government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani said one week after the Iranian parliament's economic commission passed a motion over the move.

According to her, Iran's national currency would continue to be the rial, with its subdivision called the gheran. She added that the zero removal process would be time taking, and for a while, two currencies would be used.

One rial would be equivalent to 10,000 at the current value and be subdivided into 100 gherans.

365 views

Gallery

All galleries

Also on the topic

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.