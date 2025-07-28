Turkey ready to host summit on Ukraine

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told Vladimir Zelensky that his country is ready to host a summit on Ukraine, the Turkish president’s administration said after the two held a phone call.

"Turkey is ready to host a leaders’ summit. The establishment of working groups on military, humanitarian, and political issues will open up a path to a summit meeting," Erdogan said.

The Turkish President noted that the progress that has been reached during the direct Ukraine-Russia talks in Istanbul is crucially important and expressed hope that the next rounds of talks will yield significant results toward a ceasefire and a lasting peace.