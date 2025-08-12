Russia to study details of 'Trump Route' project in Armenia

Russia will acquaint itself with the details of the transport corridor project between Armenia and Azerbaijan, dubbed the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity, Deputy Director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Alexey Fadeyev said.

"As for the Trump Road, the Russian Foreign Ministry will study the details of the project, which, by the way, have not yet been made public," Alexey Fadeyev said.

He stressed that the involvement of extra-regional forces in the South Caucasus in this case should promote a peaceful agenda, rather than create new problems and new dividing lines.

According to the official, it is necessary for them to take into account such factors as Armenia's membership in the EAEU and the presence of Russian border guards in the Syunik region.

"They should be taken into account when making decisions on unblocking transport links in the region," Alexey Fadeyev said.

On August 8, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration on a peaceful settlement between Baku and Yerevan after a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington.