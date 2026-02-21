Georgian government amended its regulations for employment of migrants

New employment restrictions for foreign workers have taken effect in Georgia. Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze signed a government resolution prohibiting migrants from working in passenger transportation, courier services, and as tour guides.

Speaking to journalists, the head of government explained that the changes are intended to safeguard the interests of Georgian citizens.

"We must protect the labor interests of our citizens, as is the case in any other country. We have identified areas in which foreign employment is permitted and in which it is not advisable. This is important to avoid excessive competition with our citizens for employment",

Irakli Kobakhidze said.

Earlier, the Prime Minister reported to parliament on the growing number of migrants in the country. According to him, over 250,000 foreigners currently reside in Georgia, many of whom are employed. Kobakhidze emphasised the need to strengthen monitoring of migration processes.