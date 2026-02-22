EU postpones approval of 20th package of anti-Russian sanctions

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas confirmed that no agreement had been achieved on the 20th package of anti-Russian sanctions.

"We have not reached agreement on the 20th package of sanctions. This is not the message we wanted to send today. The work will continue",

Kallas stated.

Despite objections from Hungary and Slovakia, Brussels remains committed to approving the new restrictive measures. France's Foreign Minister expressed confidence that the package would eventually be adopted.

Meanwhile, on February 23, the EU Council extended the existing sanctions regime against Russia for an additional year. According to the EU's Official Journal, eight individuals were also added to the sanctions list.