Army helicopter crashes in central Iran

An Iranian army helicopter crashed in the Dorcheh area of Isfahan province on Tuesday, killing four people, according to local media.

The helicopter went down inside the compound of a wholesale fruit and vegetable market.

The crash happened in the town of Dorcheh, some 330 km south of Tehran in the country’s Isfahan province, Iranian state television reported.

The army helicopter had been on a training flight, state TV said. The pilot and co-pilot died in the crash. Iran’s Fars news agency said two people on the ground at the market died in the crash.