Four Syrian security forces killed in militant attack in Raqqa - report

Four Syrian security personnel were killed on Monday in an attack by the ISIS terrorist group (banned in Russia) targeting a security checkpoint west of Raqqa city in northeastern Syria, the Syrian Interior Ministry said.

According to the ministry, an Internal Security Forces checkpoint in Raqqa was subjected to a terrorist attack, killing four members and injuring two others.

It added that security forces managed to neutralize one terrorist, with forces continuing to comb the area to eliminate any remaining elements.

The ministry said Monday’s attack was the second against security forces in the area, explaining that the same checkpoint came under a similar attack on Sunday, during which an attacker was killed.

Earlier, the SANA news agency reported that four internal security members were killed in an terrorist attack on the al-Sabahiya checkpoint west of Raqqa.

The agency said military police units were deployed to secure the area following the attack.