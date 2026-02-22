Azerbaijan Airlines' cargo traffic increased by 170 percent in three years

Heydar Aliyev International Airport has released data highlighting significant growth in cargo operations conducted by Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL). Between 2022 and 2025, the carrier's revenue from cargo transportation rose by 211%, while the volume of freight carried increased by 170%.

"The fact that revenue growth exceeded cargo volume growth is due to increased commercial activity, improved pricing policies, and improved revenue management. This demonstrates that cargo transportation is already developing structurally and systematically",

Heydar Aliyev International Airport press service reported.

The airport also reported that AZAL has expanded its cargo network by signing over 30 strategic agreements. Through improved network monetisation, freight operations have begun generating consistent revenue. The carrier is currently implementing digital solutions and new booking systems aimed at enhancing operational efficiency. Moving forward, AZAL intends to increase its share of the cargo market and develop this segment into a key source of profit.