Beijing urges Moscow and Washington to resume strategic stability dialogue

China's Foreign Ministry urged the United States to resume cooperation with Russia to ensure strategic stability.

The U.S. should bear primary responsibility for nuclear disarmament and, in this context, should resume dialogue with Russia, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a press conference on Tuesday.

According to her, Washington possesses the world's largest nuclear arsenal, and cooperation with Moscow is necessary to guarantee strategic stability.

"We hope that the US side will respond to the expectations of the international community, resume dialogue with Russia on strategic stability, and discuss a new treaty on the reduction of strategic offensive arms," Mao Ning said.

She also announced that China intends to actively cooperate with representatives of the U.S. and Russia during sessions of the UN Conference on Disarmament in Geneva.

The Chinese delegation will participate in the exchange of views and will also carry out preparations for the review conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, Mao Ning clarified.