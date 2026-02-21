Vestnik Kavkaza

Grossi may attend new US-Iran talks in Geneva
© Photo: Daria Melekhova/Vestnik Kavkaza

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi is expected to participate in the upcoming Iranian-American talks scheduled for this week in Geneva, according to a diplomatic source cited by ISNA.

"The IAEA Director General will likely attend these talks, as he did during the previous round held in Geneva last Tuesday",

the source stated.

The third round of indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington is set to take place on February 26, with Oman serving as mediator.

The news follows a telephone conversation between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Grossi yesterday, during which both sides emphasised the importance of constructive engagement and continued dialogue on Iran's nuclear program.

