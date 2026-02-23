Planetary parade to cross night sky in February - NASA

The best night to see this month's planet parade is February 28, according to NASA. Six planets are linking up in the sky at the end of February, and most will be visible to the naked eye.

"On February 28, we will see not one, not two, but six planets in the evening sky. Mercury, Venus, Neptune, Saturn, Uranus, and Jupiter will appear shortly after sunset," NASA said.

According to the report, four of those planets will be visible to the unaided eye, weather permitting, but only those with optical assistance will be able to view Uranus and Neptune.