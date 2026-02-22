US Secretary of State's visit to Israel postponed

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's trip to Israel has been rescheduled from February 28 to March 2, according to Israeli and international media reports.

The US Secretary of State was originally expected to hold talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this Saturday. However, local media now indicate that Rubio's arrival has been pushed back to early March.

Discussions during the meeting are expected to focus on potential strikes against Iran, a key issue amid ongoing regional tensions.

Against this backdrop, tensions persist in the region, where a US naval buildup was previously reported.

The USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier has been deployed to the Middle East and is currently operating in the Eastern Mediterranean south of Italy, according to The New York Times.