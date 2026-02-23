US military potential enough for 4-5 days of strikes on Iran - Mossad

Given the United States' current capabilities in the Middle East, the U.S. has military capacity to sustain just a 4-5 day intense aerial intense aerial assault, the Financial Times reported, citing Israeli intelligence.

According to the newspaper, if the U.S. launches less intense strikes, it could last a week.

"Israeli intelligence has concluded that even with the imminent arrival of the USS Gerald R Ford later this week, the US has military capacity to sustain just a four to five day intense aerial assault, or a week of lower-intensity strikes," the report reads.

Earlier, the New York Times reported that U.S. President Donald Trump is considering a potential military strike against Iran in the coming days and could pursue a larger assault later if diplomacy fails to curb Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.