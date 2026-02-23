Baku and Tehran sign memorandum of understanding

The 17th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Trade, and Humanitarian Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran was held yesterday in Baku, the Azerbaijani Cabinet reported.

The meeting was chaired by the Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister, co-chairman of the commission on the Azerbaijani side, Shahin Mustafayev, and the Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development, co-chairperson of the commission on the Iranian side, Farzaneh Sadegh.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the co-chairs signed a memorandum of understanding on the outcomes of the commission’s meeting.

Mustafayev pointed out that construction of the Aghband-Kalaleh road bridge has already been completed, and the bridge is expected to become operational once the border and customs infrastructure is finalized. The project will connect the East Zangezur economic region with Nakhchivan via the shortest and most efficient route, and will also form an important part of a favorable road corridor linking the Persian Gulf with the Black Sea.