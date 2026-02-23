Trump urges Iran to reach deal with US

U.S. President Donald Trump posted to social media on Monday that he would prefer a deal with Iran over a full-blown war.

“I am the one that makes the decision, I would rather have a Deal than not but, if we don’t make a Deal, it will be a very bad day for that Country and, very sadly, its people, because they are great and wonderful, and something like this should never have happened to them,” Trump said.

But Trump’s decision to order airstrikes against Iran will hinge in part on the judgment of Trump’s special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, about whether Tehran is stalling over a deal to relinquish its capacity to produce nuclear weapons, the Guardian reported, citing people familiar with the matter.