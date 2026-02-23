Vestnik Kavkaza

Board of Peace launches its official website

The Board of Peace has announced the launch of its official website - “boardofpeace.org.”

The digital platform provides overview of the organization’s mission, listing Azerbaijan alongside the 26 other founding member states. Visitors can access the Board’s Foundational Principles on the homepage.

The website features the Charter of the Board, the Gaza Peace Plan, relevant documents, and information on meetings that have been held.

The platform also lists the current members of the Executive Board and Gaza Executive Board. The main principles of the Board of Peace are also presented there.

