Witkoff and Kushner to return to Geneva - media

US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are set to travel to Geneva again this week for another round of discussions with Iran, according to media reports.

Bloomberg reports that the special envoy and the president's son-in-law will participate in talks with Tehran this Thursday. The two sides have been working in recent weeks toward a potential agreement on the nuclear issue, though Washington continues to maintain military options as a backup. The USA has built up a significant military presence in the Middle East, including two aircraft carriers, fighter jets, and tanker aircraft.

The second round of US-Iran talks, mediated by Oman in Geneva, revealed both progress and persistent differences. Tehran indicated that mutual understanding had been reached on several elements of a prospective nuclear agreement. The White House assessed the consultations positively but noted that Iran remains unwilling to accept all conditions, including demands to abandon its missile programme and support for pro-Iranian factions - key requirements from both Washington and Israel.