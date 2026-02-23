Oman Air to launch Muscat-Tashkent flights on first day of summer

Oman Air will launch direct flights between Muscat and Tashkent starting in June 2026.

According to the airline, the new route will operate twice a week, providing direct air connectivity between the capitals of Oman and Uzbekistan.

The service is expected to facilitate passenger travel, support tourism flows to Oman, and contribute to the development of bilateral trade and cultural exchanges.

As Uzbekistan’s capital and largest city, Tashkent is an increasingly popular tourist destination, renowned for its unique culture, historic sites and monuments, and recreational parks, Oman Air website reported.

The new route is also expected to support inbound tourism to Oman while strengthening bilateral business and cultural ties between the two countries.

Positioned along the historic Silk Road, Oman and Uzbekistan share rich heritage and cultural depth, offering travellers the opportunity to explore two culturally distinctive yet historically connected destinations.

Operating twice weekly, the 4-hour flight will provide a convenient option for both leisure and business travellers.