US looking for sources of new tariffs - report

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is considering new national security tariffs on a half-dozen industries after a Supreme Court decision last week that invalidated many of his second-term levies, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The new tariffs, to be issued under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, would be separate from a 15% global levy Trump announced on Saturday, the report said.

The new levies could cover industries like large-scale batteries, cast iron and iron fittings, plastic piping, industrial chemicals and power grid and telecom equipment, the report added.

The U.S. Supreme Court last week struck down Trump's sweeping tariffs that he pursued under a law meant for use in national emergencies. In response, Trump imposed a temporary tariff of 10% on U.S. imports from all countries before raising it to 15%.