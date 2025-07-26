Türkiye reaches level of partnership with African countries

Türkiye has made significant progress in its relations with the African continent “on the basis of mutual respect and the win-win principle," Turkish foreign minister Hakan Fidan said following a meeting with Botswana’s Minister of International Affairs Phenyo Butale in Ankara.

“Our relations with the continent have now turned into a partnership policy. Today, our flag is flying in almost all African countries,” Fidan said.

According to him, Türkiye aims to further strengthen its relations with Africa at next year’s planned 4th Türkiye-Africa Partnership Summit.

The diplomat said that Türkiye is taking determined steps to enhance cooperation with Botswana in all areas, noting that the opening of Türkiye’s embassy in Gaborone in 2014 gave significant momentum to bilateral ties.