Israel launches combat actions on outskirts of Gaza City

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have begun combat actions on the outskirts of Gaza City as part of the preparatory phase of the operation to seize Gaza’s biggest urban center to eradicate strongholds of the Hamas movement, IDF Spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin said.

"We have begun the preliminary operations and the first stages of the attack on Gaza City, and as of this moment, IDF forces are holding the outskirts of Gaza City," Defrin said.

State broadcaster Kan reported earlier that Israeli military units had already begun fighting in the suburbs of Gaza City, in preparations to expand the maneuver. According to Kan, the plans for the operation to seize Gaza City would be submitted to the Israeli Cabinet for approval on August 21.

Yesterday, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz approved a plan to capture Gaza City.

The IDF’s press office reported that the Israeli Armed Forces mobilized 60,000 reservists and extended the service of an additional 20,000 personnel ahead of Gideon’s Chariots II in Gaza City. The total number of reservists on active duty will reach 130,000 at the peak of the operation.