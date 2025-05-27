Lachin hosts youth camp and CIS film festival

Today, the Azerbaijani city of Lachin hosted the 'International Youth Film Festival of CIS Countries' and the 'International Youth Camp', co-organized by the Ministry of Culture, the Azerbaijan Youth Foundation, the Interstate Humanitarian Cooperation Fund of the CIS, and the National Assembly of Youth Organizations of Azerbaijan.

The project is dedicated to August 26 - the Lachin City Day.

On the occasion of City Day, a grand concert program featuring renowned Azerbaijani artists and art groups will be presented. Delegations from Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan are taking part in the youth camp, AzerTAC reported.

During the “International Youth Film Festival of CIS Countries”, each participating country will showcase one film, which will be presented with Azerbaijani subtitles.

As part of the camp, participants will engage in discussions within four thematic working groups focused on creative industries, and will prepare and present joint project ideas. They will also attend pantomime masterclasses as a component of acting, as well as in mobile photography, painting, and ceramics.

Artist Yusif Mirza’s solo exhibition titled 'After 31 Years' will add color to the cultural celebration in Lachin.

In accordance with the decision of the CIS Humanitarian Cooperation Council dated October 8, 2024, the city of Lachin in the East Zangazur region of Azerbaijan has been declared the CIS Capital of Culture for 2025.