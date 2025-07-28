Iranian nuclear facilities to be monitored by IAEA revealed

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will for now halt inspections of Iranian nuclear facilities damaged by Israeli and U.S. strikes, a diplomat close to the IAEA told The Associated Press.

"Inspection for now would only concern nuclear facilities that were not impacted by U.S. and Israeli strikes," the source said.

Earlier, IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi said the first group of inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has returned to Iran and is preparing to resume work at the republic's nuclear facilities.

"Now, the first team of IAEA inspectors is back in Iran, and we are about to restart. Of course, when it comes to Iran, as you know, there are many facilities. Some were attacked, some were not," Grossi said.

According to the IAEA chief, they are discussing what kind of modalities, practical modalities, can be implemented in order to facilitate the restart of their work.