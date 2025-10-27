Russia-Iran ties reach unprecedented level - envoy

Cooperation between Russia and Iran has reached an unprecedented level in recent years, with trade turnover rising and the implementation of many large-scale projects in various fields underway, Russian Ambassador to Iran Alexey Dedov said.

According to him, in recent years, relations have reached an unprecedented level, which was formalized within the framework of the interstate Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty, which was signed by our presidents on January 17, 2025, in Moscow during the historic visit of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Russia.

He stressed there exists "a comprehensive trust-based dialogue and consensus on most issues of bilateral, regional and international matters" between Moscow and Tehran.

Over the past three years, as the envoy noted, mutual trade turnover and the interest of business and creative circles in cooperation have significantly increased, and the implementation of new large-scale projects in the banking, transport, energy and nuclear fields has begun, TASS reported.