Azerbaijan-Belarus Intergovernmental Commission holding meeting in Baku

The 15th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus is being held in Baku today to discuss the strategic partnership between the states.

The meeting is co-chaired by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov and his Belarusian counterpart Natalya Petkevich, Trend reported.

The talks will address putting the Roadmap for Cooperation into action for the years 2024-2025, while also keeping an eye out for golden opportunities in joint projects across various fields like industry, agriculture, mechanical engineering, urban development, pharmaceuticals, vocational education, transport and logistics, trade, and investment.

On October 29, the delegations, led by the co-chairs, will visit the Fuzuli and Aghdam districts, where they will assess a multitude of active initiatives.