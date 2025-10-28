Türkiye urges to adhere to Gaza truce

Israel's attacks on the Gaza Strip constitute a clear violation of the ceasefire reached earlier this month, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

"Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip are clearly violating the cease-fire," the statement reads.

The ministry stressed that Ankara is deeply concerned by reports of civilian casualties resulting from these attacks, reiterating the call for full compliance with the cease-fire to preserve the hope of lasting peace and to establish regional security.

The ministry called on to adhere to the truce and refrain from actions that undermine peace and stability.

Türkiye will maintain its solidarity with the Palestinian people and continue to support efforts to achieve a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace in the region, the ministry added.

The Israeli army launched a series of air and artillery strikes across the Gaza Strip on Tuesday following orders from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to immediately carry out strikes in the enclave over alleged ceasefire violations by Hamas.