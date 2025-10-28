IAEA reports uranium enrichment pace in Iran not increasing

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi stated that while Iran continues uranium enrichment, the agency has observed no increase in the pace of these activities.

"However, the nuclear material enriched at 60% is still in Iran. And this is one of the points we are discussing because we need to go back there and to confirm that the material is there and it's not being diverted to any other use",

Rafael Grossi said.

According to Grossi, the agency specialists have recorded increased activity at nuclear material storage facilities. This stockpile could allow Iran to build as many as 10 nuclear bombs, Rafael Grossi said.