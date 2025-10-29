Yerevan and Berlin agree to enhance defense cooperation

Bilateral defense consultations between Armenia and Germany were held in Yerevan, the Armenian Ministry of Defense's press service reported.

The talks were co-chaired by head of the Department of Defense Policy and International Cooperation of the Armenian Ministry of Defense Levon Ayvazyan and head of the Department of International Cooperation of the German Federal Ministry of Defense Christian Schmidt.

The consultations reviewed and summarized the results of Armenia-Germany defense cooperation in 2025 and agreed on the programs for 2026.

The parties exchanged views on issues related to international and regional security, as well as on ongoing reforms within the defense ministries of both countries.

The development of cooperation within multilateral formats under NATO was emphasized by both sides.

As a result of the consultations, agreements were reached to expand defense cooperation in a number of areas.