Vestnik Kavkaza

4,9-magnitude earthquake shakes southern Türkiye

4,9-magnitude earthquake shakes southern Türkiye
© Photo: Vera Romashkina/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Turkish seismologists recorded a magnitude 4.9 earthquake in southern Turkey overnight, the country's Emergency Management Agency reported on May 24.

The tremors were recorded in Adana Province at 4:26 a.m. local time (Moscow time), with the epicenter located in the Saimbeyli district.

The earthquake's hypocenter was at a depth of 8,600 meters.

Forecasters noted that the tremors were also felt in four other provinces: Kayseri, Kahramanmaraş, Osmaniye, and Niğde.

No damage or casualties have been reported so far

585 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.