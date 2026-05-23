4,9-magnitude earthquake shakes southern Türkiye

Turkish seismologists recorded a magnitude 4.9 earthquake in southern Turkey overnight, the country's Emergency Management Agency reported on May 24.

The tremors were recorded in Adana Province at 4:26 a.m. local time (Moscow time), with the epicenter located in the Saimbeyli district.

The earthquake's hypocenter was at a depth of 8,600 meters.

Forecasters noted that the tremors were also felt in four other provinces: Kayseri, Kahramanmaraş, Osmaniye, and Niğde.

No damage or casualties have been reported so far