Trump comments on Ukrainian settlement process

U.S. President Donald Trump's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and businessman Jared Kushner will visit Ukraine in the coming days, the Financial Times reported following an interview with Trump.

"Trump told the FT that his attention was focused on ending Russia’s war in Ukraine, adding that his two envoys, Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, would visit Ukraine for the first time in the coming days," the newspaper wrote.

The U.S. leader stressed that his primary goal is to end the conflict in Ukraine.