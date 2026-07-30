Vestnik Kavkaza

Trump comments on Ukrainian settlement process

Trump comments on Ukrainian settlement process
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

U.S. President Donald Trump's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and businessman Jared Kushner will visit Ukraine in the coming days, the Financial Times reported following an interview with Trump.

"Trump told the FT that his attention was focused on ending Russia’s war in Ukraine, adding that his two envoys, Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, would visit Ukraine for the first time in the coming days," the newspaper wrote.

The U.S. leader stressed that his primary goal is to end the conflict in Ukraine. 

"Very simply put, we want the Ukraine-Russia conflict ended. I’m not looking for missiles. We’re looking for peace," Trump said.

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