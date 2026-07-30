Turkmenistan to host 'Central Asia-Azerbaijan' first summit

The upcoming Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asian countries and Azerbaijan will be held in the Avaza National Tourist Zone on October 8, 2026, in Turkmenistan, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov said at the Informal Meeting of the Heads of State of Azerbaijan and Central Asian countries in the city of Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan.

"We have prepared a draft agenda covering five main directions and sent it to the participating states. These are the exchange of views on current regional and international issues related to peace, stability and security, strengthening of political-diplomatic interaction between Central Asian countries and Azerbaijan, development of cooperation in the field of energy and sustainable transport-logistics corridors," Serdar Berdimuhamedov said.

The meeting will also discuss environmental protection and adaptation to climate change, joint measures on efficient use of water resources, coordination of efforts on the restoration of the Aral Sea, as well as development of cultural, educational and scientific ties, and expansion of student and youth exchanges.