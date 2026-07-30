Trans-Caspian fiber-optic cable being installed between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan

Installation of the Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Communication Line along the seabed of the Caspian Sea between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan has begun.

According to Kazakhstan's Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, the optical cable, previously delivered from China to the port of Kuryk, along with three large cable baskets with a total weight of 600 tons, was loaded onto a specialized logistics vessel and transported to Baku.

"The transport baskets have now been completely emptied, and the entire digital artery has been successfully transferred into a dedicated cable tank on board the vessel. The ship has departed from Sumgayit and has begun laying the cable toward the Port of Aktau," the ministry said.

A specialized cable-laying vessel has been deployed for the project. The vessel is equipped with an advanced dynamic positioning system and carries a crew of 70, including technical supervision specialists and a representative of Kazakhtelecom, Trend reported.

"Under favorable weather conditions, the direct installation of the subsea cable is expected to be completed within 15-20 days, while the overall implementation of the technological and commissioning works is scheduled for completion by the end of 2026," the ministry said.

The project is being implemented by CaspiLink B.V., a joint venture established by Kazakhtelecom and AzerTelecom Int.