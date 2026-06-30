AZAL launches-Baku-Brussels direct flights

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) is expanding its route network with the launch of direct scheduled flights to Brussels, the capital of Belgium.

Tickets for the new destination are already on sale. The first flight to Brussels will operate on May 8, 2027.

Flights on the Baku-Brussels-Baku route will run four times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

The new route will further strengthen business, tourism, and cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Belgium while providing passengers with a convenient nonstop connection to one of Europe's leading political, economic, and transportation hubs.