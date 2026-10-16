Abkhazia aims to increase capacity of border with Russia ninefold

By 2028, Abkhazia aims to increase the throughput capacity of the Russian-Abkhazian border nearly ninefold, the head of the Border Directorate of the State Security Service informs.

The throughput capacity of the border between Abkhazia and Russia will be increased more than ninefold by 2028, Rustam Latipov, head of the Border Directorate of Abkhazia’s State Security Service, said.

He made the announcement at a meeting with Abkhaz President Badra Gunba.

Latipov noted that in the first nine months of this year, 8.5 mln people and 1.8 mln vehicles crossed the Russian-Abkhazian border.

According to him, these figures were down 12% and 5%, respectively, compared with the same period last year.