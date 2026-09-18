Turkic states establish Turkic World Composers' Union in Baku

A new cultural platform has been established within the Organisation of Turkic States: its members and observers have founded the Turkic World Composers’ Union.

A ceremony to establish the Turkic Union of Composers (TUC – Turkic Union of Composers) was held in Baku today during the 1st Congress of Composers of the Turkic World. The union was jointly established by participants of the congress and heads of key music institutions from member and observer states of the Organisation of Turkic States.

The TUC will operate on the basis of the Baku Declaration signed on Saturday, which sets out the areas and rules for cooperation between musicians and their organisations from OTS states.

According to the Baku Declaration, the TUC will initially focus its efforts on protecting Turkic musical heritage, supporting music schools, expanding exchanges between music organisations from OTS member and observer states, launching joint projects and promoting Turkic music worldwide.

The 1st Congress of Composers of the Turkic World was officially opened today at the building of the Union of Composers of Azerbaijan. According to the organisers, the new format of cultural cooperation will serve as a permanent platform for contacts between Organisation of Turkic States countries in the field of music.