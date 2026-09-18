US military says 2,000 ships escorted through Persian Gulf

Washington said it had secured exports from the Persian Gulf equivalent to 50 days of crude oil volumes based on pre-conflict levels of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz: about 1 bln barrels of oil transported through the Iranian blockade by the US military.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) commander Brad Cooper said today that over several months, US forces had managed to escort over 2,000 commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, bypassing the Iranian blockade.

About half of the vessels were tankers, carrying a combined cargo of about 1 bln barrels of oil, Brad Cooper noted.