Aliyev and Tokayev inaugurate Trans-Caspian fibre-optic cable line

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Kazakh President Kassym‑Jomart Tokayev held an online inauguration of the Trans‑Caspian fibre‑optic cable line on Thursday, on the sidelines of the 7th CICA summit in Baku.

The two leaders met and expressed satisfaction with the development of the strategic partnership and alliance between Baku and Astana, noting that mutual presidential visits have helped expand cooperation.

They also highlighted the high level of organisation of the CICA summit as a platform for Asian nations to discuss cooperation.

The cable line, part of the "Digital Silk Way" initiative, runs along the Caspian seabed connecting Sumgayit and Aktau, spans around 380 kilometres, and has a capacity of over 400 terabits per second, opening new digital connectivity opportunities between Asia and Europe.