All FIFA World Cup quarterfinalists determined

Switzerland has become the last quarterfinalist of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Swiss national football team defeated Colombia in a penalty shootout in the Round of 16 match of the World Cup. The match took place in Vancouver.

Switzerland has reached the World Cup quarterfinals for the fourth time in history and for the first time in 72 years. The Swiss team played at this stage of the World Cup in 1934, 1938, and 1954, but never advanced further. In the last three tournaments, Switzerland ended its title bid in the Round of 16.

Their next opponent will be Argentina. Also at this stage, France will play Morocco, Spain will play Belgium, and England will play Norway.

The matches will take place from July 9 to 12.

Earlier, reigning football world champions Argentina cruised past Egypt with 3-2 win at the 2026 FIFA World Cup round of the Last 16.

Argentina’s goals were scored by center-back Cristian Romero (79th minute), forward Lionel Messi (83rd minute), and midfielder Enzo Fernandez (90+3 minutes).

Egypt’s center-back Yasser Ibrahim opened the score on the 15th minute of the match, and his teammate Mostafa Ziko scored another goal against the Argentinians on the 67th minute of the match.