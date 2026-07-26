US recoup cost of military operation against Iran many times over - Trump

According to US President Donald Trump, Washington will be able to compensate the cost of the military operation against Iran many times over, expressing confidence that a peace agreement could also be reached.

"Venezuela, we paid for that war many times over, and that'll happen with Iran also",

Trump told reporters.

The president said the US is receiving billions of dollars from Venezuela, and he expects a similar outcome with Iran. According to Donald Trump, there is a chance of signing a peace treaty.

"They want to meet, and we're meeting. We'll see what happens; there's a chance we can make a deal",

Trump said.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said earlier in July that the cost of the military operation against Iran was approximately $37.5 billion.