Trump announces US readiness to resume strikes on Iran

US President Donald Trump has said he is ready to resume military strikes on Iran if the current negotiations fail, Axios reported.

"We are in very deep talks with Iran. If they don’t work out, we will go back to very strong military action",

Trump said.

According to Trump, he has little time for diplomacy and expects quick decisions. He recalled that he had suspended attacks on July 24 at the request of mediators to give diplomacy another chance, adding that Tehran still wants a deal with Washington.

Trump also confirmed a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on July 28, where he intends to stress his personal role in curbing Iran's nuclear programme.