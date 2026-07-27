US redirects 17 commercial vessels since Iran naval blockade restarted

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said Monday that its forces had redirected 17 commercial vessels, disabled two and boarded two while enforcing a U.S. maritime blockade against Iran.

In a post on X, CENTCOM said the actions were carried out to ensure compliance during operations in the Arabian Sea.

During its initial naval blockade enforcement in the Middle East from April 13 to June 18, CENTCOM permitted the passage of over 50 commercial vessels, while redirecting over 140 compliant ships and disabling nine non-compliant vessels.