Vestnik Kavkaza

Netanyahu to provide Trump with intel on Iran's Pickaxe Mountain

Netanyahu to provide Trump with intel on Iran's Pickaxe Mountain
© Photo: Vestnik Kavkaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to provide intelligence that Iran is building up its nuclear facilities at its mysterious Pickaxe Mountain site, The New York Post reported, citing a source.

As Netanyahu prepares to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump, the war in Iran and the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program are expected to be key conversation topics.

During the meeting, Netanyahu’s team will provide evidence of Iran’s latest nuclear activity and of Iran rebuilding its missile and drone program, the source said.

There has previously been no evidence of nuclear activity at the site, which Trump referenced as his reason for leaving it alone in past attacks on Iran.

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